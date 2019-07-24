Mychajliw calls on Poloncarz to take action after lead paint found on playground equipment

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is calling on County Executive Mark Poloncarz to take action after tests showed the presence of lead paint on playground equipment in multiple county parks.

“This confirmation is alarming, and needs your immediate attention” Mychajliw wrote in a letter to Poloncarz. “This playground equipment is in a deteriorated state, and currently poses a serious threat to the safety of children using it.”

Mychajliw asked Poloncarz to block off, close and secure any piece of playground equipment until it is tested and determined to be safe. In general, the comptroller says he wants all playground equipment in county parks to be tested.

He also asked Poloncarz to have the 12 pieces of equipment that contain peeling lead paint be removed.

The risk of lead poisoning has been brought to Poloncarz’s attention before, as he once referred to it as “an insidious disease that can destroy a child’s future and cause permanent neurological damage.”

In his letter to the county executive, Mychajliw quoted Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, who said “There is no safe level of lead for children.”

