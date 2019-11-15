Myles Garrett apologizes for actions in closing seconds of Thursday night’s game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, OH (WIVB)–Myles Garrett released a statement via the Cleveland Browns Twitter page regarding the incident in the final seconds of last night’s game between the Browns and the Steelers.

Garrett apologizes to Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, his teammates, fans, the Browns, and the NFL.

Statement from Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/txVA970CmW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2019

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward,” Garrett said. “I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett is suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason after using his helmet “as a weapon” by striking Mason Rudolph in the head.