N.C. man sues Hardee’s for allegedly not serving him a full order of hash rounds

BELMONT, N.C. (WFLA)

A man was expecting a plate full of hash rounds when he ordered food at a Belmont, N.C. Hardee’s in May, but he says he only got two, so he’s suing the fast food chain for violating his civil rights.

According to the Fayettville Observer, Tommy Martin, 58, of Mount Holly, North Carolina, filed a federal lawsuit claiming his skin color led to him getting shorted on his fried potatoes, since was the only person of color inside the establishment.

“That’s what took place,” Martin told the newspaper when asked whether incident had to do with his race.

A photo on Hardee’s website shows about a dozen hash rounds on a plate.

Martin alleges in the handwritten lawsuit that a cashier tried to correct the issue before a manager told him “that what you get.”

He said this made him feel stupid and gave him cibophobia, a fear of food.

“Eating in public is a no-no,” Martin said.

Martin said he reported the incident to police and was given a refund by a Hardee’s manager. But he wants a jury to decide the case.

“Got home with tear in mine (sic) eye,” the lawsuit said. “I have got to do something.”

A Hardee’s spokesman released the following statement to HuffPost:

“Hardee’s is aware of the lawsuit filed this week which alleges that a guests’ civil rights were violated while visiting one of our independently owned and operated franchised locations over a year ago. As a company we take these allegations seriously, however, as this lawsuit is pending against a franchisee, we have no additional comment on the matter at this time.“