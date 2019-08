(WIVB)– NASA named a golf-ball-sized rock on mars Rolling Stones Rock.

When the insight lander touched down back in November, its thrusters blew the rock about three feet.

That’s the farthest a stone has ever rolled during a landing on another planet.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger appears smitten with the honor.

Jagger told the crowd at a concert in California last night, “NASA has given us something we’ve always dreamed of, our own rock on Mars.”