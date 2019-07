(WIVB) — NASA needs your help with its latest Mars rover. They want you to name it.

This fall, the space agency will launch a nationwide naming contest.

Currently called Mars 2020 Rover, NASA wants Kindergartners through high schoolers to weigh in on what it should be called.

The Mars 2020 rover is about the size of a small car.

When it’s launched next summer, its mission will be to look for ancient life on Mars, study the planet’s climate, and collect samples for future missions.