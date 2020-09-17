(WIVB) – Nashville is expected to let fans watch Titans games in person this season, starting next month.

The Bills are playing the Titans in Nashville on Oct. 11.

Our sister station is reporting the number of fans will be limited, but an exact number hasn’t yet been released.

Nashville is expected to make a formal announcement on Thursday.

Right now, Tennessee is on the New York State travel advisory list.

If you choose to go to that game and Tennessee is still on the list, you will be forced to quarantine for two weeks once you come back.

The same goes for this weekend’s Miami game.