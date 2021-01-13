National Association of Chain Drug Stores says pharmacies are ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines

(WIVB)– If you’re 65-and-over and looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Governor Andrew Cuomo recommend getting your shot from a local pharmacy.

We’re hearing from leaders at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

The senior vice president of the association says New York State is one of the first states in the country to start vaccinating the 1B group, which includes older Americans, teachers and others.

She says there are enough hands on deck at pharmacies across the country to administer 100-million vaccines in just one month.

“At this point, we stand ready, the capacity is tremendous. Really, right now the constraint is a supply.” Kathleen Jaeger, Senior Vice President, National Association of Chain Drug Stores

Jaeger says there is a pharmacy within 5 miles of 90% of Americans and pharmacies already provide 1-in-3 flu shots across America.

As of yesterday, Operation Warp Speed has sent out 27.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.