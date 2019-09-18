National Chair for Democratic Party to speak with local GM workers

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — GM workers continue to strike for a third day.

On Wednesday night, they will be joined by Tom Perez, national chair for the Democratic Party, at their union hall on Niagara Street.

Perez, who is originally from Buffalo, will be speaking with workers around 5 p.m.

The union members’ contract with GM expired over the weekend, and a new deal was not reached.

General Motors cut off healthcare benefits for workers when they went on strike.

“It’s corporate greed,” Local 774 President J.R. Baker says. “Once upon a time, there was 400,000 workers for GM. Now, there is just roughly 46 to 50,000. They are constantly looking for ways to downsize us, degrade us, humiliate us, and it has to stop, but one tune that we have is what you call a strike, and that is what we are doing right now.”

According to our sister station in Lansing, Michigan, the union will be providing healthcare benefits or COBRA options to them and their families.