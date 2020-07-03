National Comedy Center in Jamestown reopens

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The National Comedy Center and the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Museum in Jamestown reopened on Friday.

It closed in March due to the pandemic, just two weeks after being named the best new museum in the country by USA Today.

The center is taking a number of precautions to keep guests safe. All visitors and staff will be given a temperature check when they walk in, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

The center is also becoming touch-free for visitors. They will now get a disposable stylus to use on screens and the personalized laugh-bands will be replaced with laugh cards.

The museum will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

