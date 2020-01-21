National Comedy Center nominated for USA Today “Best New Museum” Travel award

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has been nominated for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice “Best New Museum” Travel Award, USA Today announced on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the center, it was one of 20 museums in the United States nominated for the award.

Voting can be cast daily now through Monday, February 17, 2020, at noon eastern time.

To vote for the National Comedy Center, click here.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, February 28, 2020.