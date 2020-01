(WIVB)–If you’ve been waiting to doll up your pet today is the perfect day to do so!

That’s because it’s National Dress Your Pet Day!

The day was founded 10 years ago by a celebrity pet lifestyle expert.

So if you want to match outfits with your furry friend, you have permission to go crazy! But, remember not to make your furry friend miserable.

If they hate dressing up, you might want to let them sit this one out!