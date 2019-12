CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–People who need help paying their heating bill will have the chance to apply for assistance next weekend.

National Fuel is hosting a customer outreach event at its customer assistance center in Cheektowaga next Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Representatives from Erie County and National Fuel will be available to answer questions and help people apply for assistance.