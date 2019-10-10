National Fuel predicts lower heating bills than last winter

(WIVB) – Great news for WNYers- National Fuel is predicting lower bills than last year for the upcoming winter season.

According to a National Fuel press release, the average customer bill for the 2019-2020 heating season could drop by 14.7 percent.

National Fuel attributes the lower bill forecast to a decrease in the actual cost of natural gas and National Fuel’s proximity to domestically-produced shale gas and pipelines that transport it.

On average, customers should expect their home heating bills from November to March to total $511.25 as opposed to $559.57 last year (assuming a more typical WNY winter).

The temperature last year ran 2.5 percent colder than average, the press release said.

