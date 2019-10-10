National Fuel predicts lower heating bills than last winter

News
Posted: / Updated:
NationalFuel_187668

(WIVB) – Great news for WNYers- National Fuel is predicting lower bills than last year for the upcoming winter season.

According to a National Fuel press release, the average customer bill for the 2019-2020 heating season could drop by 14.7 percent.

National Fuel attributes the lower bill forecast to a decrease in the actual cost of natural gas and National Fuel’s proximity to domestically-produced shale gas and pipelines that transport it.

On average, customers should expect their home heating bills from November to March to total $511.25 as opposed to $559.57 last year (assuming a more typical WNY winter).

The temperature last year ran 2.5 percent colder than average, the press release said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss