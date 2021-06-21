National Grid increasing staffing in anticipation of thunderstorms and high winds Monday night

(WIVB) – National Grid is increasing staffing through Monday evening in anticipation of potential outages as the forecast calls for high winds and thunderstorms in Western New York.

They’re offering the following reminders for customers in case of outages:

Electricity & Generator Safety

• If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

• Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed

lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

• Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to

prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to

disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the

electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

• Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator,

should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-6424272. (In a

medical emergency, always dial 911.)

• Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge

all electronic devices before the storm.

• Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

• Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need

assistance during an outage.

Customers can stay up to date about outages by texting ‘REG’ to 64743 to receive

personalized alerts via text, email or phone call when an outage is detected on their

premises. Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage.

• For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm

safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers can sign up for email alerts.



The National Grid website can be found here.