Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
D.C. Bureau
National
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Four arrested following an incident at Williamsville senior living facility
Top Stories
Niagara Falls gets millions for wastewater treatment plant
“A Quiet Place 2” filming causes buzz in WNY
Amherst wins ruling for vacant convenience store lot
BPD “making progress” on weekend killing of local teenager
4 Warn Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
East Side Festival
Fill the Backpack
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
National News
Wasps are building “super nests” the size of Volkswagen Beetles in Alabama
Toddler buys $400 couch on Amazon unbeknownst to mom
Family: Woman dies from flesh-eating disease in Florida
Floating Antarctic ice goes from record high to record lows
Walmart, Sam’s Club raises tobacco purchase age to 21
More National News Headlines
Police: Woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
Taylor Swift accuses Scooter Braun of “manipulative bullying” after he acquires her music
Family says goodbye to wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter”
Police footage shows suspect dragging deputy in his car during traffic stop
NYC pride parade is one of largest in movement’s history
Women who date for free meals more likely to have psychopathic behavior: study
Racist, anti-gay student flyers challenge Wyoming district
Boy donates one year of dog food to shelter
Epidural stuck in Florida woman’s back for 4 days
Baby lobster numbers spell trouble for shellfish population
Don't Miss
Battle For Bentley
Staggering honors continue for David Bellavia
Bellavia’s grandfather, a WWII vet, beams with pride as he’s honored with Medal of Honor
Over more than three decades, WNY woman has made a difference in thousands of children’s lives
Kwik-Fill owner accuses Amherst of trying to ‘steal’ property
Three Buffalo families’ lives changed differently by same burst of gunfire
Wine woes: Sabres fan files lawsuit over wine pours at KeyBank Center