Massachusetts Police tell criminals to hold off because it’s just too hot

A Massachusetts Police Department is calling for a truce.

The police department in Braintree, Massachusetts posted on Facebook Friday asking folks to “hold off” on committing a crime this weekend because it’s just too hot.

“Folks, due to the extreme heat we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday. It’s straight up hot as soccer balls,” the post read.

It continues to give a shout out to “Stranger Things” and tells the bad guys they will “meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

The hilarious post ends with them pleading for no spoilers to the show because they’re “just finishing season two.