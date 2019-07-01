Police footage shows suspect dragging deputy in his car during traffic stop

CBS NEWS- A Florida man faces an attempted murder charge for dragging a sheriff’s deputy nearly 100 yards in his car after driving away during a tense traffic stop. The incident was captured on both the deputy’s body cam and dash cam.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office posted the footage Sunday on Facebook, saying it was being released in “the spirit of transparency.” The video shows the confrontation between Deputy Aaron Blais and Rocky Money Rudolph Jr.

Blais stopped Rudolph on Saturday morning because of an illegal window tint on his Cadillac Escalade, police said. The nine-minute video shows the two starting off with friendly banter, with Blais telling Rudolph he has “the best name I’ve seen” in 14 years on the job.