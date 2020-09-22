National Voter Registration Day: How to register to vote in New York

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registering to vote in New York is simple and can take just a few minutes, depending on which method you choose.

To register online in New York State, click here. You will need a New York state driver’s license, permit, or non-driver ID card, along with a ZIP code currently on record with the DMV and your social security number.

You can also register in person at your county board of elections or at any New York state Agency-Based voter registration center.

To request a registration form by mail, follow this link.

You can also print the form here and fill it out by hand, or download it and type your responses in the boxes.

To register to vote, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)

A resident of New York and your county, city, or village for at least 30 days before the election

Not incarcerated or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship)

Not adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

Claiming the right to vote only in New York

The deadline to register to vote in NYS is 25 days before the election, which is October 9. The deadline to request your absentee ballot is October 27. The General Election is November 3, with early voting starting October 24.