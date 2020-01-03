Live Now
1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in downtown Austin, suspect in custody

by: The Associated Press

(AP) — Emergency officials say one person was killed and three others hurt in a reported “stabbing incident” in downtown Austin, Texas.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others were being treated on the scene Friday morning on South Congress Avenue.

Austin police told people to avoid the area, but it wasn’t immediately clear what led to the stabbings.

CBS’ Austin affiliate reports the Austin police have suspect in custody.

