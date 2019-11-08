10 hospitalized after being given insulin instead of flu shots

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (CNN Newsource) — Police say 10 people in Oklahoma were accidentally given insulin instead of the flu shot.

Wednesday night, Bartlesville police say they got a call about one unresponsive person, but when they arrived on scene, that wasn’t the case.

Multiple patients at Jacquelyn House, a facility for people with intellectual disabilities, needed help.

Police say the scene was chaotic.

“All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can’t communicate what they need,” Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.

Investigators say a pharmacist of 40 years was contracted to give the patients flu shots, but somehow, the syringes were filled with insulin.

Fortunately, everyone is okay, but officials say the patients will have to stay at the hospital for a few days.

Police are looking into what caused the mistake.