10-year-old boy with autism turns to nature to help keep his focus

SAGINAW, MO (WIVB)– A 10-year-old boy with autism is turning to nature to help keep his focus.

While most kids his age have video games as a hobby, Tyler Schneider picked up beekeeping and gardening.

Tyler’s mother, Andrea Schneider, says she introduced him to the craft because of her own experiences growing up in a 4H community.

“It’s a part of our family and it will grow with us and being able to instill the values that teaches the kids under us and our generation is just wonderful,” Schneider says.

When Schneider grows up, he hopes to continue his beekeeping and gardening skills in college.