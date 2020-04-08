100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(CNN Newsource)—About 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The union says American has agreed to start providing face masks for its frontline team members.

The masks will be distributed this week, and union members will have the option of choosing whether or not to wear them, the union said.

American Airlines has thus far refused to comment on how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The union says only about one in four flight of its flight attendants will be flying in May due to major cuts in their schedules.