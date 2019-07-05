12 arrested, 5 injured in fireworks fight in Arkansas town

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Twelve people have been arrested after firing fireworks at each other and also at sheriff’s deputies during a large fight in a small central Arkansas town that sent several people who lost fingers to the hospital.

Pulaski County sheriff’s Lt. Cody Burk says the incident began late Thursday afternoon in the community of College Station, just outside Little Rock.

Burk says more than 200 people gathered and some were firing large fireworks at each other. He says five people who had lost fingers were sent to the hospital but he did not have information on their conditions.

The 12 people arrested included some juveniles and they face several charges, including assault, disorderly conduct and fleeing. Burk said two deputies suffered minor burns but did not have to go to the hospital.