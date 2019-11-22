Breaking News
2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show canceled

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource)–No angel wings on runway models this holiday season.

Victoria’s Secret is ending its nearly quarter-century tradition:

It will not hold its annual fashion show this year, a cultural phenomenon that began in 1995.

Various media outlets report parent company ‘IBrands’ made the announcement during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday.

The company said the marketing strategy for the brand is evolving.

The move follows months of speculation the show wouldn’t happen this year and years of declining TV ratings.

