2020 Daily Trail Markers:Biden meets with George Floyd’s family

(CBS) Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met with George Floyd’s family members in Houston, Texas, on Monday ahead of Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday. The Bidens were invited to the funeral service on Tuesday but a Biden campaign official told CBS News they did not want to cause any distraction with their ever-growing footprint of Secret Service and staff. Biden said that he sympathized with the Floyd family’s grief. “It’s hard enough to grieve, but it’s much harder to do it in public,” Biden said, “It’s much harder with the whole world watchin’ you.” Biden noted George Floyd’s young daughter was in attendance and quoted her last week saying her father was “gonna change the world.” “I think her daddy is gonna change the world,” Biden said, “I think what’s happened is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real in terms of civil liberty, civil rights, and… just treating people with dignity.”

Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family’s attorney, said the former vice president spent more than an hour with Floyd’s family members. “He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” Crump tweeted.

After George Floyd’s death while in police custody, a debate has emerged on how to change policing in America for the better. One proposed idea by progressives is to defund police departments. In turn, “defund the police” has become a rallying cry for protesters in the streets. But the mantra is vague and sometimes it refers to complete police abolishment while others suggest reorganizing some police funds to other community programs. In an exclusive interview with Norah O’Donnell, anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News,” Joe Biden clarified on Monday that he does not support defunding police departments. “I don’t support defunding the police,” Biden told O’Donnell. “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.” On Thursday, Biden was less definitive and said defunding police departments “depends on the community.”