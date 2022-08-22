(The Hill) — Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on leave after they were caught on camera beating an individual in the town of Mulberry, authorities said on Sunday.

A video posted by KARK 4 News’s Mitchell McCoy shows two officers repeatedly punching and kicking the individual’s head and body as a third officer kept the person pinned down. At one point, one of the officers appears to slam the individual’s head into the ground.

It is not clear how the encounter began or why the officers pursued the individual.

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation, and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” the statement continued.

The Mulberry Police Department issued a similar statement, saying one of its employees was the third officer involved and had been placed on leave.

“The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the incident,” the statement read.

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” it continued. “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Mulberry is located roughly 20 miles northeast of Fort Smith, Ark.

The Hill has reached out to Arkansas State Police for comment.