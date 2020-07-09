4 great white sharks detected near Rhode Island shore

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Researchers at the Atlantic Shark Institute has detected four great white sharks in the waters near Block Island, Rhode Island.

Jon Dodd, the institute’s executive director, said Wednesday that seven acoustic receivers detected the presence of the sharks in the waters around the island.

The sharks detected range in length from 8 to more than 13 feet, and were previously outfitted with unique acoustic tags by shark researcher Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine’ Fisheries.

Shark sightings in Massachusetts closed beaches multiple times last summer.

In 2018, there were two attacks by great white sharks on Cape Cod beaches, including one that killed a 26-year-old Massachusetts man.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.