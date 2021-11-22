40 percent of TSA employees aren’t vaccinated as deadline arrives

(WIVB) — Many airport workers could be out of a job as millions of Americans are packing their bags for Thanksgiving travel.

As of Monday, all TSA employees are required to be vaccinated. The agency says most workers are complying.

But as of Monday morning, the latest numbers show 40 percent still do not have the vaccine.

This comes as millions of Americans are bracing for long lines, full flights, and packed airports in what’s expected to be the biggest holiday travel period since the start of the pandemic.

53 million Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.