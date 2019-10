(WIVB) — General Motors says its six-week strike cost about $2.9 billion.

GM wasn’t able to build any cars at American factories during the strike, as well as some in Canada and Mexico, causing production to idle.

Nearly 50,000 workers were demanding better pay and benefits.

The strike began on September 16 and ended October 26 after negotiations.

The United Auto Workers union voted in favor of a four-year labor deal to end the walkout.