6-year-old uses lemonade sale money to take mom on date

DENVER, CO. (CNN) – When life hands you lemons, do what a 6-year-old Denver boy did, he opened a lemonade stand.

Brady Campbell lost his father, Brandon, a few weeks ago after he lost his battle with stage four colon cancer.

Brady says he and his dad came up with the idea for a lemonade stand.

The 6-year-old said the intent behind the lemonade stand was so he could “take (his) mom on a date. Because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay. So I did it.”

The day after his father passed away this 6-year-old followed through on his promise to take care of his mom.

His neighbors and friends came by in the crowd, which caught the attention of a Denver police officer. Once he heard Brady’s story, he put out a radio call to other first responders. Fire trucks and police cars started rolling up.

Brady raised $244 that day.

“It really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy,” said Amanda Campbell, Brady’s mother.

A neighbor has also set up a Go Fund Me virtual lemonade stand to raise even more money for Brady, his mom and for cancer research.

