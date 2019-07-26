65-million-year-old triceratops skull unearthed in North Dakota

(KELO) — Harrison Duran, a student at the University of California, Merced, made the discovery of a lifetime in the Badlands of North Dakota.

Duran teamed up with Michael Kjelland, a biology professor at Mayville State University in North Dakota. They discovered a triceratops skull during the paleontology dig.

Kjelland found a skull in the area just last year, but was only expecting plant fossils this time around. The two were shocked when they came across the partial skull of a 65-million-year-old triceratops.

The duo is not sharing the exact location of the dig site, but they believe more bones will be found there.

Harrison and Kjelland named the dinosaur Alice after the landowner. They say they plan to conduct more research on Alice and prepare their findings for display.