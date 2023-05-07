BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Seven people were killed Sunday morning after a driver ran over them in Brownsville, Texas. The collision does not appear to have been accidental, police said.

The victims were standing at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the Texas border city, at 8:30 a.m. when they were hit.

Lt. Martin Sandoval said seven victims died at the scene and another four to six people were taken to area hospitals.

Sandoval said the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed.

He said as officers investigated, the crash was looking more and more like an intentional act.

A woman who drove by the scene said she saw several bodies covered on the road, plus another victim being put into an ambulance. She also saw several people praying nearby.

A Brownsville Fire Department truck is at the scene of a deadly accident. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police blocked off an area near Minnesota Road and Austin Road. By Brownsville PD/Facebook

A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral



Police said the area would remain closed for several hours as the investigation continued.