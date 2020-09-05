8 missing, endangered children recovered during weeklong Operation Homecoming

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight endangered and missing children were located during a join, five-day operation with the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities.

According to a news release, one adult was arrested as a result of the weeklong investigation. That adult is accused of parental kidnapping, intimidation, weapons possession and custodial interference.

All of the children who were found were considered to be highly endangered and in the Indianapolis area.

The joint operation, called Operation Homecoming, was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies including Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Indiana and Indiana Department of Child Services.

“The Marshals are committed to assisting state and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children to help prevent their falling victim to crimes of violence and exploitation,” said Dan McClain, U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Indiana in a news release obtained by News 8. “The message that we wish to convey to the missing children and their families is that we will use every resource at our disposal to find you.”

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, this is the first missing child operation by the Southern District of Indiana.