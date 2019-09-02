8-year-old boy first reported death from Hurricane Dorian

BAHAMAS (via WFLA) — A grandmother of an 8-year-old boy is telling local news outlets in the Bahamas that her grandson drowned in the rising waters of Abaco Island.

Ingrid McIntosh’s daughter reported the disappearance of her two children, a boy and a girl.

McIntosh told Bahamas’ Eyewitness News that her grandson drowned in Abaco Islands’ rising flood waters.

“All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son — my grandson — is dead. That’s it. I don’t know what really happened. I think she said he drowned,” McIntosh said.

While the family recovered the 8-year-old’s body, the boy’s sister is still missing.

Authorities in the Bahamas have not yet officially announced any fatalities from Hurricane Dorian.