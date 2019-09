CALFORNIA (WIVB)– About 80 dogs took park in a one a kind competition in California over the weekend. It’s called the Surf Dog, Surf-A-Thon.

Here’s a look at the sporty pups as they catch some waves. This took place at Del Mar Dog Beach.

That’s about 20-miles northwest of San Diego. The heats were ten minutes long.

Organizers say it helps raise awareness for a local animal center. Money raised helps the center care for orphaned animals.