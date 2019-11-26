A.C. Moore to close retail stores

( WHTM )–A.C. Moore will no longer be in the local arts and crafts business, the company announced Monday. Nicole Crafts, the parent company of A.C. Moore, is leaving the retail industry.

Central Pennsylvania is home to a half-dozen of A.C. Moore’s 140 remaining stores, which are mostly found along the east coast. They will all close in the coming weeks on a timeline yet to be posted on the company’s website.

There are several A.C. Moore stores located in Hanover, York, Harrisburg, and Lancaster.

Up to 40 stores and one distribution site will be reopened in 2020 as Michaels, A.C. Moore CEO Anthony Piperno said in a statement, though the locations of those stores have not been provided.

“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer. Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level,” Piperno said.

Orders are no longer being taken on their website but A.C. Moore will still honor those confirmed prior to Monday.

