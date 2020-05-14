AAA doesn’t expect to see many traveling during Memorial Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says Memorial Day weekend travel this year is expected to hit a record low.

For the first time in two decades, the organization is not issuing a travel forecast for the weekend, which normally marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel.

Still, AAA says travelers are thinking ahead. Since mid-April, online bookings through AAA.com/travel have been modestly rising.

The organization predicts that travelers will prefer U.S. destinations this year, mostly those that are in their region.

“The saying goes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Americans are taking that first step toward their next journey from the comfort of their home by researching vacation opportunities and talking with travel agents,” said Twidale. “We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.