BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AAA, deadly wrong-way driving crashes on highways are increasing.

Researchers say there were just over 2,000 deaths from wrong way collisions on divided highways between 2015 and 2018. That’s up 34 percent from 2010 to 2014.

AAA found that alcohol, older age and driving without a passenger increase the risk of wrong way crashes.

The study also revealed that 6/10 wrong way crashes involved an alcohol-impaired driver.