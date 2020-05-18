AAA reminds drivers and bicyclists to stay safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears nice temperatures are here to stay for a while, which means more people are going outside…at a distance.

AAA is reminding people that May happens to be Bike Safety Month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says 857 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes in 2019, which was 74 more than the previous year.

Most of the time, these fatalities happened in urban areas during the evening, between 6 and 9 p.m.

According to AAA, males are eight times likelier than females to be killed in a crash while on a bicycle.

Here are some tips for both drivers and bicyclists, provided by AAA:

Tips for Bicyclists

Follow the same rules of the road as other roadway users, including riding in the same direction as traffic and following all the same traffic signs and signals.

Signal all turns.

Wear a bicycle helmet every time and on every ride.

Be visible by wearing bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and tail lights at night.

Remember that respect is a two-way street. Show motorists the same courtesy that you expect from them.

Tips for Drivers

Stay alert—avoid all distractions while driving.

Yield to bicyclists when turning.

Make a visual check for bicyclists by scanning mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic.

Slow down and give at least 3 feet of clearance when passing.

NEVER honk your horn at a bicyclist—it could cause them to swerve into traffic or off the roadway and crash.

