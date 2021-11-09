AAA: Thanksgiving travel could return to pre-pandemic levels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The roads and airports will likely get much busier as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday season.

AAA reports travel volumes could rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. They say more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel this year, which is the highest single-year increase since 2005.

AAA is urging people to be proactive when making holiday plans because many travel restrictions are going away.

If traveling by air, people should book flights at least two weeks in advance. And if you’re going by car, think about hitting the road when there’s less traffic and leave extra time.