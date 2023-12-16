(KTLA) — AC/DC’s original drummer, Colin Burgess, has died at the age of 77, the band announced on its Facebook page Friday night.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin,” the band’s post read.

No details were provided about how Burgess died.

A native of Australia, Burgess joined Malcolm Young, Angus Young, Dave Evans and Larry Van Kriedt in 1973 before leaving the band in 1974.

Years later, Burgess would rejoin the band for a few weeks and was at The Music Factory in London in 1980 on the night singer Bon Scott died.

In 1998, Burgess and other members of the band The Masters Apprentices, who he played with from 1968-1972, were inducted into Australia’s ARIA Hall of Fame.