Aerial footage captures chaos in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (via Big 2/Fox 24) — The toll of a shooting spree in West Texas, where seven people between the ages of 15 and 57 were killed Saturday, staggered a community and left visible property damage everywhere.

An additional 22 people were injured, including a toddler.

Aerial footage captured Sunday, one day later, showed evidence markers strewn across the street behind the movie theater. A heavily damaged Odessa Police Department patrol unit sat idle in the middle of the roadway; in front of it – the mail truck which, was hijacked by the shooter, according to police.

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop where the gunman opened fire on police, then took off in a gold car, shooting randomly for more than 10 miles.

Police finally used a marked SUV to ram the mail truck outside a movie theater in Odessa to disable it. Police then killed the gunman.

Scanner traffic provides some detail in the event. In the audio, first responders can be heard at multiple shooting locations along Interstate 20, where the altercation began.

Currently, there are more than 15 shooting locations scattered throughout the city, according to officials with the FBI.

Although the City of Odessa, the Odessa Police Department and other agencies did not initially release the names of the injured and those who have been killed, friends and family have taken to social media to tell the story of their loved ones. In those social postings are heartbreaking messages as they honor loved ones and mourn the loss.