CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — An Illinois lottery employee is accused of stealing and redeeming winning lottery tickets.

According to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, 57 year-old Dean Derrick, of Springfield, is accused of stealing books of instant lottery tickets from retailers while working as a Lottery sales representative for the Illinois Lottery.

Derrick reportedly removed certain books, which he then took to separate retailers to redeem for prize money. His actions are believed to occur between March 23 and April 13, 2022.

Derrick was charged Wednesday with four counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison; seven counts of official misconduct, class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison; and three counts of wire fraud, class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges Derrick gave a certain number of stolen winning tickets to 24 year-old Frazier Mack, of Springfield, who is also accused of redeeming the winning tickets.

Mack was charged with two counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison.

He’s accused of redeeming additional stolen tickets for cash. Mack was also arrested Wednesday and his bond was set at $15,000.

Both men are due in court on March 30.