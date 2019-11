(WIVB)–Airbnb plans to verify all of its listings by next December.

The home-sharing company is working to improve trust with its users as it eyes a possible initial public offering next year.

The move follows a deadly Halloween party in California and a scathing review on Vice, on how it handles scams.

All rentals will be checked for accuracy of photos, quality, and other details.

Airbnb will also open a 24-hour hotline to deal with problems.