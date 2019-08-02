Albuquerque woman charged for throwing puppy off balcony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was arrested, charged with maliciously killing an animal. Witnesses say they could do nothing to save the puppy and they’re still in shock.

Ashley Smith still can’t believe what happened Wednesday afternoon. She was working at the Boiler Monkey on Central and Sixth Street when a yoga instructor from next door told her they’d seen something horrific.

“They said they saw a dog fall from the sky. It landed in the road,” said Ashley Smith. Smith says the woman, Ashley Scott, who lives in one of the lofts above the Boiler Monkey, had thrown her Husky puppy off her third-floor balcony.

Smith says Scott and the man she was with didn’t seem to care about the dead dog. She says what she saw next, was even worse. “He proceeded to throw the dog in the dumpster behind the alley,” said Smith.

Scott is now facing multiple charges, including maliciously killing an animal and two counts of battery upon a peace officer. According to the report, Scott admitted to officers that she had killed her dog.

Animal Welfare is helping the Albuquerque Police Department with the investigation, starting with determining the cause of death.

“The pet will be transported today for the necropsy. Once we receive those results, we’ll be transferring them over to APD,” Adam Ricci, Animal Welfare Chief of Field Operations, said.

Scott was supposed to make her first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, but it was rescheduled. She did not have any prior convictions.

Animal Welfare says Scott did not adopt her dog from the city animal shelter. If she is convicted of the animal cruelty charge, she will be banned from owning another pet.