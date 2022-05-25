Daniel Warmus will also pay a $500 fine and agreed to allow law enforcement to search his social media platforms for any additional postings about the attack on or around Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – An Alden man who bragged about his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor.

Daniel Warmus will be sentenced at noon on Sept. 12 to a charge of willfully and knowingly parading, demonstrating, or picketing inside the Capitol. The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Court records state that Warmus traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally for former President Donald Trump. He wore a black sweatshirt with the words “CNN is Fake News” and a pin that read “Stop the Steal,” referring to the false claims by Trump that the 2020 election was rigged.

Warmus’s plea agreement states that he witnessed other rioters antagonizing and pushing past police officers on the upper west terrace of the Capitol. He also saw rioters using mace on police.

By 2:17 p.m., Warmus was inside the Capitol. He entered through the Senate Wing doors, as other rioters crawled through broken windows. The plea agreement states that Warmus walked toward the Crypt on the first floor, walked up a staircase near the Memorial Door on the second floor, before he entered the Rotunda, where he dropped an unknown dark object on a statute. He remained inside the Capitol until 2:33 p.m.

Contacted Wednesday by phone, Warmus, who co-owns an auto repair shop in Orchard Park, had no comment.

News 4 Investigates featured Warmus last month in a story about the rise in what are called “First Amendment audits,” in which he records video on his cell phone of law enforcement and other public officials on the jobs. He posts those videos on a YouTube channel that has more than 18,000 subscribers.

More than 100 police officers were injured during the riot, which caused about $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol. Warmus agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

Warmus also agreed to allow law enforcement to interview him and to review any social media accounts he operated for the purpose of finding any statements or postings on and around Jan. 6, 2021.