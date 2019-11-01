Aldi recalls some frozen berries for possible hepatitis contamination

(WKBN) – Select packages of frozen berries sold at Aldi stores nationwide are being recalled.

Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley’s Family of Fine Stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The frozen berries, imported from Chile, were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.

Season’s Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season’s Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, “best by” date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley’s:

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, “best by” date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC Code: 46567 00754

The voluntary recall is precautionary due to a positive test result taken as part of a government sampling program.

There have been no illnesses to date associated with the recall.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure.

Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking food or water contaminated with Hepatitis A.