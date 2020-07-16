Alex Trebek shares update on health; “Jeopardy!” retrospective series to start Monday

(WIVB) — “Jeopardy!” will be hopping into the time machine for a throwback series that starts this Monday.

The four-week retrospective will begin with host Alex Trebek’s debut, which aired in 1984.

Trebek, who turns 80 next week, shared a video with an update on his health and what he’s been up to lately. You can watch the video above.

During the retrospective series, “Jeopardy!” will highlight some of its most memorable contestants, exciting moments and unique tournaments.

“What is incredible about ‘Jeopardy!’ is that it has historical importance while remaining

culturally relevant today,” said ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Mike Richards. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

Here’s a look at what viewers can find in the next four weeks:

July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!’s First Decade – This week features five of the best and most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere, the first “super-champion,” the first record-setting contestant, and more.

July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY! – Throughout the years, JEOPARDY! has invited celebrities to play for their favorite charities, and more than $9 million has been won for great causes. This week features five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.

August 3-7 & August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation – For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Jeopardy airs on CBS Monday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

