Alex Trebek to receive more chemotherapy

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WIVB) — Alex Trebek will be undergoing chemotherapy treatment again.

This past March, the 79-year-old Jeopardy! host announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Just weeks ago, Trebek returned to work on the game show and said he was “on the mend” after receiving treatment.

Tuesday morning, in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, Trebek was asked about his summer plans to both rebuild his strength and regrow his hair.

When asked how that process was, he described it as “dismal.”

Trebek then went on to reveal he will be receiving chemotherapy again.

“What little hair I have grown will disappear again,” Trebek said.

Jeopardy’s 36th season began airing on September 9. You can watch it every weeknight at 7:30 on CBS.