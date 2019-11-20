Amazon releases list of Black Friday deals

FILE – In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Amazon must decide soon if it will protest the Pentagon’s awarding of a $10 billion cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft on Oct. 25, 2019, with one possible grievance being the unusual attention given to the project by President Donald Trump. Amazon was long thought to be the front-runner in the competition for the huge military contract. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amazon is kicking off their Black Friday deals a week early.

Amazon released a list of deals that will be available on various dates and times starting this Friday, Nov. 22.

Save on holidays gifts from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon Devices and more.

Check out the deals below or visit amazon.com/blackfriday:

Amazon Devices

Amazon Brands

Save up to 50% on men’s and women’s clothing from Amazon Brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and The Drop

Save up to 30% on bedding & bath for the family from AmazonBasics, Stone & Beam and Rivet

Save up to 30% on furniture from Rivet and Stone & Beam

Save up to 30% on office furniture and supplies from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on phone accessories from AmazonBasics

Save up to 30% on kitchen electrics and housewares from AmazonBasics & Stone & Beam

Save up to 30% on luggage and travel from AmazonBasics

Save up to 25% on food and beverages from Amazon brands, including AmazonFresh, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime

Save 25% on household supplies and personal care from Solimo

Save up to 15% on beauty, vitamins, and supplements from Amazon brands including Belei and Revly

Fashion

Save up to 35% on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs, and more

Save up to 50% on Oakley & Ray-Ban sunglasses

Save up to 30% on Calvin Klein underwear

Save up to 35% on the newest Fossil smartwatches

Save up to 35% on adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for the family

Save up to 40% on Levi’s for the family

Save up to 50% on Lands’ End clothing and accessories

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger clothing

Save up to 50% on top watch brands including Daniel Wellington, Movado, and more

Save up to 40% on Under Armour for the family

Save up to 30% on men’s dress shirts

Save up to 30% on Izod clothing

Save up to 50% on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage

Save 35% on 14K gold diamond stud earrings

Electronics

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs

Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories

Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con

Save on Canon and Nikon cameras

Save on Headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands

Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save on Xbox One

Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save up to 33% on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle

Save on Oculus Rift S

Save on Garmin smart watches

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save on Klipsch speakers

Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds

Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders

Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart

Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories

Save up to 45% on Netgear products

Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020

Save up to 50% on Brother printers

Save up to 60% on HP Deskjet 2622

Save $30 on HP Sprocket 2nd Edition

Save 30% on MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen

Save $50 off Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

Save over 70% on new Norton 360 Premium

Save on Kodak and Polaroid photo printers

Save on SanDisk and WD

Receive a $10 Gift Card with purchase of TurboTax Software

Toys

Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)

Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer

Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House

Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen

Save up to 30% on select strategy games

Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel

Save up to 30% on select party games

Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings

Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers

Save on Hamilton Beach

Save up to 35% on Vitamix

Save on Nespresso

Save on Dash Appliances

Save up to 44% on KitchenAid

Save on Instant Pot

Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers

Save up to 25% on select mattresses

Save on Ashley Mattresses

Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets

Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220

Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro

Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet

Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick

Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S

Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661

Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave

Save up to 19% on Bissell SpotClean Pro

Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir

Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums

Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena

Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector

Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220

Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper

Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister

Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron

Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System

Save up to 20% on Kidde products

Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans

Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools

Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit

Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler

Smart Home

Save on Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub at $17.98

Save on iRobot Roomba 960 at $399.00

Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99

Save on the new LG 82″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at $1,699.99

Save up to $79.90 on Arlo Technologies products

Save on Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum at $399.99

Save over 30% on Netgear wifi & routers

Save $200 on Sony Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer

Save up to 39% on ecobee SmartThermostat and Switch bundle

Lawn & Garden

Save up to 35% on holiday live plants

Save on the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Pressure Washer

Save 35% on Greenworks 80V outdoor power tools

Save up to 30% on Keter Cool Bar & more

Save up to 35% on fire pits and patio heaters

Audible, Music, Video & Books

Audible: Between November 25 and 27, new members receive a bonus $15Amazon credit and continue to save 53% on the first three months of an Audible membership at $6.95 a month. Additional offers to be announced through the holiday season.

For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music’s history – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 50 million songs, ad-free.

With purchase of select Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan will also receive four months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.

Prime Video: Between November 29 and December 5, Prime members can enjoy 50% off to rent or buy on new release movies.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Prime Video’s first foray into the holiday special space, will premiere globally on Friday, November 29. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will also be accompanied by an official soundtrack available on Amazon Music and other DSPs beginning November 29. Learn more at amazon.com/kaceychristmas.

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free – Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new subscribers only.

Get $5 back in eBook credit when you spend $20 on eBooks (activation required).

Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books

Save up to 50% on Popular Children Books

Pets

Save 33% on Furbo Treat Tossing Wifi Pet Camera

Save up 35% on Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit

Save up to 30% on Frontline Oral Defense Daily Dental Chews

Save up to 15% on Nutramax products for dogs and cats

Save 30% on PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder

Save 30% on select Greenies dog treats

Save 30% on Temptations cat treats

Save 30% on Cesar gourmet dog food

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 40% on the adidas Diablo duffel bag

Save up to 35% on select Columbia outerwear, apparel, and shoes

Save up to 25% on Thule backpacks and luggage

Save more than 25% on golf training aids, including Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors

Save up to 25% on Osprey packs & accessories

Save up to 20% on best sellers from Coleman

Save up to 30% on fishing gear from Abu Garcia, Berkley, Penn, Ugly Stik, and more

Save up to 15% on stand up paddle boards from Serenelife

Save up to 30% on hunting essentials from Plano Synergy

Save up to 15% on Marcy exercise equipment

Save on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7

Save on Bushnell golf products, including rangefinders, GPS, and watches

Save 20% or more on Segway electric scooters and personal transporters

Save 20% on Huffy adult and kids bikes

Save on Callaway golf balls, headwear, and golf bags

Save on JOOLA table tennis tables and more

Save more than 15% on select GoSports favorites, including wood premium cornhole set, giant wooden toppling tower, and more

Beauty

Save up to 45% on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads

Save up to 40% on Aquaphor, NIVEA, and Eucerin

Save 30% on Panasonic electric razor for men

Save 20% on L’Oreal Paris brow stylist definers

Save up to 40% on professional and luxury beauty skin care, cosmetics, fragrance, hair and more

Save up to 33% on select luxury beauty devices and accessories

Health and Personal Care

Save up to 50% on 23andMe DNA tests

Save up to $60 on select Fitbit items

Save up to 30% on select nutrition and wellness items

Save 15% on Body Fortress whey protein powder

Save 30% or more on Duracell batteries

Save $70 on AncestryHealth Core™ Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test

Automotive

Save on Hella Sharptone Twin Horn Kits

Save on Camco Yellow Fasten Leveling Blocks

Amazon Payments and Gift Cards

Small Businesses on Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad

Save 20% or more on Amazon Handmade products from around the world – shop deals and the gift guide at www.amazon.com/handmadegiftguide.

Save up to 35% on top selling iOttie Wireless accessories

Save on Dash appliances

Save up to 35% on select party games for grown-ups including Exploding Kittens

Save up to 44% on Geekee True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Save 15% or more on select LuminAID Solar phone chargers and lanterns

Grocery

Save 25% or more on select Jack Link’s beef jerky

Save up to 30% on select Victor Allen’s coffee packs

Save 15% on select TAZO K-Cup pods

Save 20% on select Soylent meal replacement shakes and protein bars

Save 35% on Tea Forte tea gifts for the holiday season

Whole Foods Market